The Vive Les Arts Theatre held its annual membership drive and donation telethon on Thursday via Facebook livestream. The fundraiser surpassed the $60,000 goal and included memberships for the new season.
Those plays include: “Singin’ in the Rain,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “The Lion King,” “Jr,” “Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical,” “The 39 Steps,” “Aladdin,” and “Newsies.” Season sponsorships and advertising for those plays are still available, according to a news release from VLA.
“The fuindraiser went very well and we were able to get the community more involved through the livestream,” Lizzi Covert, the VLA production manager, said.
The first play of the season is “Singin’ in the Rain.”
The movie musical is adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm, according to the release.
“We are super excited for ‘Singin’ in the Rain.’ Making it rain is a tough feet because you can damage the stage with the water. We actually built a second stage specifically for the rain,” Covert said.
Performance dates will be Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Memberships and tickets are available through the VLA website at vlakilleen.org or through the box office.
