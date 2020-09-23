VLA receives $10,000 donation

The Killeen Evening Lions Club donated $10,000 to the Vive Les Arts, Killeen’s community theater, on Tuesday, in response to a severe cut in arts funding in the Killeen municipal budget.
Past District Governor of the Killeen Evening Lions Club Lawrence Sanchez said in a news release that disappointment over the drastic cut in funding for the Killeen Arts Commission, which affected many arts organizations, prompted the Killeen Evening Lions to make a donation to the VLA.
The KAC, which had received $268,000 in funding in the current city budget, saw funding reduced to $85,000 in the fiscal year 2021 budget, which takes effect Oct. 1.
“Vive Les Art is a live mainstage program featuring family-friendly productions,” Sanchez said in the release. “It also has a children’s program that needs funding. It is an enriching culture experience that the community cannot afford to lose,” he said.
“The Vive Les Arts is not expecting the fund this upcoming year to keep the program going,” Sanchez said. “The Board of Directors of the Killeen Evening Lions Club is proud to donate for the education of children and young adults of our Killeen community and surrounding area.”
Jami Salter, executive director of VLA, said, “We will use the money contributed for future productions here at Vive Les Arts. We have no plans to cancel any shows. Vive Les Arts will honor our commitment to bring the arts to Central Texas and continue to offer a safe space for children after school.”
