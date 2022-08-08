Voter registration

Rhonda Hill (left) completes a voter registration form as Bell County Deputy Voter Registrar Kathy Bradley watches on Monday at Hyde Estates. Bradley has volunteered in that role for about 15 years.

 Paul Bryant | Herald

For the past 15 years, Kathy Bradley has volunteered as a deputy voter registrar in Bell County. And her efforts continued on Monday when she asked Killeen residents to vote during COVID-19 testing at Hyde Estates.

“I’ve been doing this since Obama was president,” Bradley said. “I do it all the time. This is my first event this year, and we only have a few more months until the election.”

