For the past 15 years, Kathy Bradley has volunteered as a deputy voter registrar in Bell County. And her efforts continued on Monday when she asked Killeen residents to vote during COVID-19 testing at Hyde Estates.
“I’ve been doing this since Obama was president,” Bradley said. “I do it all the time. This is my first event this year, and we only have a few more months until the election.”
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.
“We’ve got to get people registered,” Bradley said. “But a lot of people aren’t voting. They don’t want to register because they feel like their vote doesn’t count.”
According to the Bell County Elections Administration website, 223,191 people were registered to vote in May — the last election in Bell County - but only 6.11% voted. Less than 15,000 voters countywide - 13,647 - cast their ballots in the May election.
In the last November election — a constitutional ballot — Bell County turnout was 6.42% with 215,438 people registered.
“I just want to get people registered,” Bradley said. “I’m probably going to the Lions Club one day and doing that one. But most of those senior citizens are already registered.”
Historically, turnout for local elections is low. It’s much higher during presidential elections. In November 2020, among 217,149 registered voters in Bell County, 126,203 ballots were cast — a 58.12% turnout.
“I just like to get out and volunteer,” Bradley said. “The (property manager) asked me to come (to Hyde Estates) while they were doing COVID testing. But people would come in and get swabbed and not want to register.”
In Bell County, early voting dates are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents may vote early at the following polling places:
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Killeen
Jackson Professional Learning Center in Killeen
Senior Center at Lions Park in Killeen
Temple ISD Administration Building in Temple
Salado Church of Christ in Salado
Parks & Recreation Center in Harker Heights
