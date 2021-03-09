Bell County Master Gardener’s Association volunteers said they have noticed a spike in call volume in the aftermath of the severe winter storm that left millions of Texans without water and power for days.
“The concern I’m getting most on the help desk right now — everybody’s worried about their live oaks,” Master Gardener volunteer Kathy Love, of Holland, said.
“The Live Oaks are probably going to be OK if they’re mature. What we tell them is that’s leaf burn. The freeze just burned them. So they’re going to drop the leaves completely. It’s the time of year when live oaks are going through their cycle anyway, but people are concerned because they dropped (their leaves) all at once which is not what they normally do. But they should be fine. The only other thing is, on young trees, you may want to do a little fertilizer.”
Love said she has thousands of dollars worth of tree damage thanks to the storm — including fallen limbs, trees split down the middle, and one uprooted tree — on her 100-acre property in Holland.
“We have thousands of broken tree limbs on our farm,” she said. “We have trees that have nothing left but the trunk — the entire canopy collapsed. It’s the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen.”
Love lives on her family farm, the same farm she grew up on, and said she had never seen such a severe winter storm in her lifetime. Love recently renamed one of her trees “telephone poll” because the tree’s entire canopy collapsed due to the weight of the winter storm ice.
Bill Bond, of BNC Tree Service in Temple, said although business is booming, the scale of the winter storm devastation is personally heartbreaking.
“I’m a guy who hates cutting down trees,” Bond said while working on Love’s property. “I like trimming them, I like cleaning them up and making them look pretty. I’ve cut more trees down this week than I’ve ever cut down in a year and it just devastates me.”
Master Gardener volunteer Bill Walker said most fruit trees will survive, but some may not produce fruit this season depending on when the tree first started to bud before the freeze.
“Anything that was getting ready to bloom (before the freeze), there’s little hope that it’ll produce fruit,” Walker said about area peach trees.
Blackberry plants should be fine, he said.
“I’ve looked at some blackberries in the last four to five days and I think they’re going to be OK,” he said. “They’re pretty tough guys. I don’t anticipate a problem there.”
Master Gardener volunteer Jan George said the best thing you can do before a winter freeze is to add extra mulch to the base of any plant to provide extra warmth and insulation from the elements.
“All you can do is mulch, mulch, mulch,” George said.
If residents have freeze-damaged cacti, with signs of green still showing at the base, George said the best thing to do is trim off the damage and hope for the best.
“They (cacti) just aren’t used to temperatures below 20 degrees,” she said.
On the bright side, she said, bulbs may do exceptionally well this season thanks to the freeze.
The Bell County Master Gardener’s Association, located at 1605 N. Main Street in Belton, consists of a team of trained volunteers who work with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to educate the community on best gardening practices. The association offers a help desk on Mondays and Wednesdays to assist with horticulture questions. Those in need of gardening answers may call 254-933-5304 or email bell.mg@agnet.tamu.edu.
