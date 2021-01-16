COPPERAS COVE — A small army of volunteers braved chilly morning temperatures Saturday to pick up trash and honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission’s first annual MLK Day of Service Roadside Cleanup event.
KCCB executive director Roxanne Flores-Achmad said the program sponsored by The Mission Continues, a national nonprofit organization that connects military veterans with new missions in under-resourced communities, is similar to other cleanup efforts KCCB organizes throughout the year. As many as 100 people normally participate, picking up an average 500 pounds of trash during each cleanup.
“This is our first time doing a cleanup in conjunction with MLK Service Day,” Flores-Achmad said, as bundled-up volunteers gathered in the McAlister’s Deli parking lot to register for the 8 to 10 a.m. event. “The holiday is actually on Monday, but we’re doing it here on Saturday. It’s a good way to provide service to the community.”
One of those on hand to help clean up was 6-year-old Copperas Cove resident Amyas, who was scouring the parking lot for bits of paper, carefully picking things up with a long-handled trash grabber and dropping items into a plastic trash bag held by his grandmother, Pat Grace.
She has participated in KCCB clean-ups before, Grace said, but this was a first for her grandson.
“MLK Day is s a very special day in history, and he needs to recognize these things,” Grace said. “When we talked about it this morning, he already knew about it because they talked about it in school. And his father also told him, so it was very exciting that he already knew why we were coming.”
Martin Luther King Jr. Day became a national holiday in 1983 and is celebrated on the third Monday in January, although King was actually born on Jan. 15, 1929.
It was designated a national day of service in 1994 and has become recognized as a day that volunteer groups across the country follow King’s legacy of service to serve their communities.
After an introduction, a briefing on safety, and listening to a recording of MLK’s famous 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, volunteers following such COVID-19 protocols as wearing masks and social distancing, dispersed to one of five areas on the east side of town designated for clean-up: Cinergy Cinema and the field across the street, Raising Cane’s restaurant, Lone Star Pediatric Dental, USAA (United Services Automobile Association), and McAlister’s.
When it was all said and done, 102 volunteers Saturday had collected 1,275 pounds of trash, which was hauled to the city’s solid waste transfer station by KCCB board members and city employees.
KCCB was established by the Copperas Cove City Council in September 2002. The commission, whose responsibility is to recommend policy related to litter prevention, beautification and community improvement, and minimization of solid waste, includes 15 volunteer board members approved by the council.
The next scheduled event is a Waterway Cleanup on March 6. Contact KCCB for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.