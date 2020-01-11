HARKER HEIGHTS — The temperature Saturday morning at 9 a.m. was 38, the chill factor was 29, and the winds gusted to 30 mph from the north but that didn’t stop 40 volunteers from attending the first “I Love My Parks Day,” sponsored by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department at Purser Family Park.
Volunteers received a free T-shirt, hand warmers and refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.