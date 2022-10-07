Community Service Garden

Volunteers are encouraged to visit the Community Service Garden behind the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South W.S. Young Drive, where teen defendants in Killeen Municipal Court complete community-service hours.

 Courtesy image

A program created 14 years ago for teen defendants in the Killeen Municipal Court system, the Community Service Garden is still being used for that purpose.

“A former judge found that it could be difficult for younger teens to find eligible agencies to work their court-ordered hours due to their age,” according to a news release from the city on Friday. “Teens then began being assigned to work at the garden.”

