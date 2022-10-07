A program created 14 years ago for teen defendants in the Killeen Municipal Court system, the Community Service Garden is still being used for that purpose.
“A former judge found that it could be difficult for younger teens to find eligible agencies to work their court-ordered hours due to their age,” according to a news release from the city on Friday. “Teens then began being assigned to work at the garden.”
It is behind the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South W.S. Young Drive. Teens complete their community service hours on Saturdays, from about 9 a.m. to noon.
“They provide light garden work and are overseen by staff from the Municipal Court,” according to the release. “They work alongside volunteers from the Bell County Master Gardeners Association, who teach them how to grow, produce, harvest and maintain a garden.”
Volunteers are also welcome at the garden.
“The defendants and volunteers work together planting, harvesting and weeding garden beds. Produce grown here is donated to local nonprofit organizations, such as homeless and domestic shelters, as well as various food pantries.”
More than 6,000 pounds of produce was donated to those in need in 2020. The following year, about 5,000 pounds were donated, the release shows.
