Operation Stand Down Central Texas hosted an event Saturday in which the organization provided homeless people with food, clothes, free haircuts and services to help them establish a better life.
The event took place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The director of the organization, Joann Courtland, said the event is useful because it provides services such as medical examinations and tests that homeless people would not have access to.
“We have dentists and hygienists coming from Dentac (Fort Hood Dental Activity) on base. They have been doing this with us for a few years now,” Courtland said as she was directing vendors and volunteers over to their areas.
These medical triages ranged from dental oral screenings, STD and HIV testing, COVID testing, and COVID vaccinations.
Volunteers for the organization come from all walks of life. Some are veterans who want to help out homeless veterans, some are people who were once homeless themselves, some are people from a church group, and some are residents who want to provide a helping hand to people who need it.
Professor Dr. Leyla Orudzheva of Texas A&M University-Central Texas had her class out volunteering to learn how communities work with organizations to provide for disadvantaged people.
“What we learn in business ethics is different ethical frameworks and how they are implemented. We come here to help out but to also see how these policies are enacted, Orudzheva said.
While providing the homeless with medical exams and food, the organization also provided them with free clothing and free haircuts.
Keera Rhodes, an instructor at Central Texas Beauty College, was out at the event giving haircuts to the homeless.
“I’ve always cut hair for the homeless. I was given this craft and I was taught this trade and I’m a third-generation hair stylist, so I’ve always wanted to give back. Everyone deserves a haircut; it always makes us feel better and it shouldn’t matter if you have money to pay for it or not” Rhodes said as she was preparing her barber station.
Vendors at the event included Habitat for Humanity, Vet Center, Bell County Indigent Health, Psi Delta Tau fraternity, Standards Home Health Care, Dentac, and many others.
The National Guard was also present at the event providing both COVID testing and vaccinations.
“Look for the organizations that are out there on the ground. Instead of just giving money to someone panhandling, give the money to organizations that are actually putting forward the effort to help out” Courtland said when asked what are ways for the community to help out.
Anyone who would like to help out Operation Stand Down Central Texas can donate directly to the group’s website at www.odst.org.
Residents can also apply to help volunteer at the group’s events and help out with the homeless directly.
The organization has two more events happening next year — one on March 19 and other on Oct. 22.
