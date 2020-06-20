Around 100 volunteers gathered at the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Killeen on Saturday to build and paint playhouses for the children of families that own Habitat for Humanity homes.
The Habitat for Humanity partnered with local businesses to build the playhouses.
Kristin Hannibal, the finance and business administrator for the organization, was running the Project Playhouse event Saturday.
“It means everything to me,” Hannibal said. “We wanted to put the kids in the mindset that one day they can own their own home. It all goes back to statistics. If a child is raised up and they know that they have a safe place to live, education goes up, crime rate goes down, health goes up.”
Hannibal said all of the volunteers were building a blessing in the children’s lives.
Sandra Williams recently got approved for a home through Habitat for Humanity and she was helping build and paint playhouses for other families.
“It feels good (to help out others) because people are going to be doing the same thing for me in an actual house, so it feels good to be able to give back and do something for somebody else in the community,” Williams said.
Autumn Engnehl, a mother of three, received a playhouse from the event.
“It feels pretty amazing, my husband is a veteran; he’s retired from Fort Hood. Considering what he went through, this will help a lot because he can’t personally build one for our daughters so I mean it’s pretty amazing,” Engnehl said.
She said it also felt great to be able to help out other families.
All proceeds from the event went to the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity and their next build project.
