COPPERAS COVE — Local volunteers from several service organizations and businesses filled Copperas Cove City Park on Saturday to clean things up.
They gathered for what is known as “Don’t Mess With Texas Trash Off,” held annually and created 37 years ago as a way to get Texans motivated and to take pride in keeping roads, highways and parks clean from litter.
The local event was hosted by the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission, an organization that believes the best way to prevent litter is through education.
During the event, an award was given to largest group of volunteers, which went to Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson and officers and staff from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
“When you get into our line of work it is a commitment to service, and that service extends beyond normal working hours,” Wilson said. “Our officers, civilian staff and communications officers are always involved with these events. Their service goes beyond what they do on a day to day basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.