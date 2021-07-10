Volunteers arrived at 8 a.m., on a gloomy, drizzling Saturday with one purpose in mind: to make Stewart Park in Killeen a brighter place.
Hosted by the the Killeen Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Grace Christian Center’s outreach program, as well as several sororities, volunteers came from all over Killeen to bring a bit more character to the park by planting trees.
The event was also supposed to include the creation of a granite path, but according to Sandra Hawkins, who participated, that aspect of the event was canceled due to weather concerns.
Hawkins said she was glad that the Killeen government was helping to make the event happen.
“I love the work, and I can’t wait to see the trees grow,” Hawkins said.
About 80 to 100 people attended.
Katie Wiedman, who works as Grace Christian Center’s community outreach coordinator, said that it was wonderful to see so many people come out.
“I’m glad that we were able to get enough people motivated. We’re called to serve and that’s what we’re here to do,” Weidman said.
Steve Harris, a former city councilman, was also present at the event.
“Just because you’re not in politics doesn’t meant that your job is over. This is part of what our responsibility is as residents,” Harris said.
The program was split into two groups, one working from the center of the park to White Avenue, and another to Duncan Avenue.
The even concluded around noon.
