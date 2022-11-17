Preparation for placing nearly 13,000 wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in a little over a week will occur Saturday.
In order to be ready for the wreath laying on Nov. 26, the wreaths will be fluffed and a bow attached to all of them.
Volunteers are needed to make the event possible, said Jean Shine, president of Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery (also known as Wreaths for Vets).
Preparation will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
On Nov. 26, laying of the wreaths will also begin at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Those wishing to volunteer are asked to utilize the park-and-ride shuttle service from Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Shuttle service begins at 8 a.m. from the parking lot of the university, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
On Jan. 14, pending rain, the wreaths will be picked up and packed until next Thanksgiving.
Laying of the wreaths began in 2006 when Wreaths Across America sent six to the cemetery to be placed in honor of all military branches and POW/MIA. Shine thought all buried or interred should be honored, so she purchased the first 400 wreaths and bows and gathered the volunteers to lay them, according to a flyer for the annual event.
Since then, the cemetery, which officially opened in 2005, has grown by about 1,000 gravesites per year. The first person was laid to rest at the cemetery on Jan. 5, 2006.
Now, the organization purchases the wreaths through donations received. Those interested in donating can do so on the website (www.wreathsforvets.org) or at any of the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.