Wreath fluffing 2.JPG

Wreath fluffing and preparation for the annual wreath laying will take place Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center. The wreath-laying ceremony will be Nov. 26.

 Herald | File

Preparation for placing nearly 13,000 wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in a little over a week will occur Saturday.

In order to be ready for the wreath laying on Nov. 26, the wreaths will be fluffed and a bow attached to all of them.

