Wreath laying 1.JPG

In this file photo, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Valenzuela lays a wreath at the grave of a veteran Nov. 30 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is inviting volunteers to help with wreath retrieval, according to a news release by Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.

Retrieval of the more than 8,000 wreaths will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 11, at the cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen. Parking will be available at the cemetery, the release said. Those wishing to park at the cemetery should anticipate traffic and arrive early.

