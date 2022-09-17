The waterway that runs along Lowes Boulevard in Killeen is a bit cleaner now.
25 volunteers showed up on Saturday to help clean up the ditch in front of Lowes Boulevard, Killeen Spokeswoman Janell Ford said Saturday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The waterway that runs along Lowes Boulevard in Killeen is a bit cleaner now.
25 volunteers showed up on Saturday to help clean up the ditch in front of Lowes Boulevard, Killeen Spokeswoman Janell Ford said Saturday.
The Fall Stream Cleanup, hosted by the city of Killeen, started at 9 a.m. and finished before the set end time of noon. Volunteers met up at the Lowe’s parking lot at 2801 S. W.S. Young Drive before moving into the ditch to clean up trash.
In total, the volunteers picked up 340 pounds of trash and debris, Ford said.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.