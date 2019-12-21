Operation Uplift

Operation Uplift volunteers LaTonya Sago, back to the camera, and Jasmine Colona, second from left, drop off a Christmas Dinner box to a resident of Horseshoe Drive on Saturday with help from Copperas Cove Police Explorers Tyler Murphy, second from right and Madison Ford.

 David Perdue | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Bishop Ray Gatewood had a simple message for the 40 or so volunteers who came to Bethesda Fellowship Ministries on Saturday for the second phase of Operation Uplift 2019.

“You’ll be a blessing to a lot of people,” Gatewood said as the volunteers prepared to form a convoy from the church building on Pecan Cove Road to the areas of Copperas Cove where they would be delivering 300 boxes containing turkeys and other holiday meal staples.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.