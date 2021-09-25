COPPERAS COVE — Clear blue skies and temperatures in the mid-60s greeted volunteers Saturday morning at City Park for the third annual Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Fall Sweep.
An estimated 100 to 150 kids and adults were expected to turn out for the event, which included picking up trash in and around the City Park pond, as well as various vendors, musical performers, and a barbecue lunch
KCCB executive director Roxanne Flores-Achmad said she was pleased with the turnout for this year’s Fall Sweep.
“It is great,” she said. “This year we decided we not only wanted to pick up trash in our community, but we also wanted to sweep our pond and get it cleaned up. We also added vendors this year and a few performers. We wanted to say come on out and party at the park while you’re picking up trash.
“The community always supports us and comes out to our events, so we’re super excited.”
Among those showing up to help was Tivonda Johnson and her twin 8-year-old granddaughters, Tatiana and Triniti Armstead, who traveled from Killeen. Johnson said she and the girls were representing their Girl Scouts troop, and wanted to help out their neighbors.
“I’m here to help clean up the community,” Tatiana said.
Busy picking up clumps of paper apparently shredded by a mower around one of the City Park ballfields was Copperas Cove City Council Place 6 member Vonya Hart, who said she admires the work done by KCCB and enjoys participating.
“I’m so honored to be the liaison for Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and being a part of the process of all the wonderful planning that they do,” Hart said. “I think the planning and the way they coordinate these events is just fabulous. All the community organizations that come out to be a part of it — it’s incredible.”
