As the Killeen City Council is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve an elaborate Independence Day celebration featuring fireworks, a concert, food trucks and more, much about the late-planned event is up in the year — including how many police officers may be needed and what fees to charge the organizers.
Bear Jones, the event’s main organizer, told the Herald last week he’s not even sure if he can charge people to attend. That’s one of several things he is trying to work out with the city for the concert and fireworks show slated for July 3 in the area of the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
He filed the permits for event on May 26, and as of last week was still awaiting approval from the state fire marshal. He also needs a passing vote Tuesday from the City Council.
When reached by phone Monday, Jones said he went to City Hall around 1 p.m. Monday but he did not immediately tell the Herald what was discussed.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle voiced many concerns about the potential event at last Tuesday’s workshop meeting, when the event was talked about in length by the council and city staff, including the police chief, fire chief and the city attorney.
The city staff has made it clear they are recommending the council not approve the permit for the special fireworks show, which could draw hundreds or thousands of people to the event that the city police and other local officials have had little time to prepare for.
“I appreciate what Mr. Jones is doing, it’s awesome, but he knows I told him we should be having this discussion now about July ‘22, not weeks before,” Cagle said. “I have managed probably 15 of these large-scale fireworks shows … we probably need more officers there than the chief says and we definitely need more firefighters and EMT.”
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said at last week’s council meeting that at least 20 officers and three supervisors would likely be needed for the event.
“It will be a long day, a long night” for police working overtime hours, Kimble said.
Kimble said the event is slated to last from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3. He said Jones will have some security inside the venue, but KPD would have to handle everything else.
Killeen firefighters on overtime would also be needed, however, their pay would be paid by the organizer, city officials said.
The Herald has asked the city and Jones for a schedule and more details about the event, but neither have provided that information.
Later last week, Kimble said he could not provide specific numbers on how many officers it may take to cover the event or how much it could cost in overtime for those officers.
However, he did say that he plans to provide the council with more information on that at Tuesday's meeting.
Cagle said at last week’s workshop that he thinks the city will end up having to pay for the overtime of the police officers.
“The real issue is going be crowd control and traffic control, so trying to throw all of this together at the last minute … that is a very serious concern,” Cagle said. “Another thing you need to think about is this is going to be seen as a city event, even though it’s not. So, Mr. Jones has told me this is going to be a larger fireworks show than Fort Hood, I don’t know if that’s the case, if it’s not and it’s billed as that we’re gonna be the folks that are looked at … that created the disappointment.”
Cagle added that he has never seen one of these fireworks shows done by a private group and that it has always been done by a city, county or a place like Fort Hood.
Traci Briggs, the city’s attorney, said at last week’s meeting that this is only the second fireworks application she has seen in her 21 years with the city.
She also said Jones wants to use several of the parking lots near the Special Events Center for the event. The city normally charges a fee of $250 for someone to use the parking lot for the Special Events Center, where a stage for the July 3 concert would be held.
But the city doesn’t normally rent out those other nearby parking lots, and therefore doesn’t have a fee schedule for them, Briggs said.
She said Jones also wants to use the parking lot for the nearby Vive Les Arts Theatre, and told him he would need to work it out with that organization.
A main concern from the council is how much this event may cost the city in overtime for police officers.
“I also have a concern about who will pay for the off-duty officers to provide crowd and traffic control because the city should not be responsible to pay for a private event,” Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said in an email to the Herald.
Nash-King also doubled down on multiple occasions during the council’s Tuesday workshop meeting to make sure the money for potential KPD overtime would not come out of the city’s budget.
“I believe that between KPD, KCOPs, and private security safety can be as assured as it is at any other large event,” Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said in her email to the Herald last week. “At this time there is no known cost to the City unless the City Council were to decide to support the event and assist with the cost of police.”
Brown also made a motion of direction at last week’s council meeting, which was passed unanimously by the council, to charge Jones the lowest amount possible for the parking lots that the city doesn’t include on its regular fee schedule. The council would have to formally approve those fees tonight.
One other motion of direction made at last week’s meeting was by Councilman Ken Wilkerson, who early on in the discussion, wanted to give Jones conditional approval for the event. However, Wilkerson later withdrew that motion after extensive discussion and questions surfaced about the amount of police staff that would be needed and other concerns.
“We are not coordinated right now,” Wilkerson said.
Councilman Rick Williams called the event a “grand idea,” but the “timing” of it has become a big issue.
As of right now, the agenda item for the fireworks event is on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. However, the item can be removed from the consent agenda prior to the meeting beginning, allowing the council to discuss the item at length before voting on it.
Tuesday's meeting, set for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St., is last council meeting on schedule until July 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.