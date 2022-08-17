Voter registration

Rhonda Hill (left) completes a voter registration form as Bell County Deputy Voter Registrar Kathy Bradley watches on Monday at Hyde Estates. Bradley has volunteered in that role for about 15 years.

 Paul Bryant | Herald

A voter registration drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.

Bell County Deputy Registrar Kathy Bradley will be on hand to sign up residents to vote and answer questions about the process.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

