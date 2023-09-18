Voter Palooza.jpg

Voter registration volunteers Dreylynn Nash, left, and Monroe Spencer, right, put up a sign for Voter Palooza voting registration at Purser Park in 2020.

 File photo

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, and local chapters of the NAACP in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Bell County urge residents to get out and register.

A Voter Palooza is scheduled at a variety of sites throughout the area. Visit the LWA website at bellcountyvoter.org for the full list of locations and addresses.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.