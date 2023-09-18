National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, and local chapters of the NAACP in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Bell County urge residents to get out and register.
A Voter Palooza is scheduled at a variety of sites throughout the area. Visit the LWA website at bellcountyvoter.org for the full list of locations and addresses.
Locally, interested residents may register at the times and locations below:
Bell County Killeen Annex from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 307 Priest Drive
Copper Mountain Branch Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3000 South W.S. Young Drive
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4201 Zephyr Road
Killeen Main Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 205 East Church Ave.
Texas A&M-Central Texas, Founders Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1001 Leadership Place
Harker Heights Public Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 400 Indian Trail
SMART Museum from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 408 10th Street in Nolanville
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating democracy. According to organizers, it has quickly gained momentum since it was first observed in 2012, with more than 5 million voters registered to vote on the holiday to date.
Celebrated every September, National Voter Registration Day involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets in a single day of coordinated field, technology, and media efforts.
According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.
Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline or don’t update their registration or aren’t sure how to register.
National Voter Registration Day efforts are designed to ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to vote, creating broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.
The holiday is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of Election Officials.
For more information or questions, contact Stacey Wilson at 254-291-6259 or Chris Rosenberg at 254-931-4088.
