Residents will need to make sure they are registered to vote by Monday if they plan on participating during the Nov. 2 election.
Both local and state issues will appear on the ballot this year, including eight proposed state constitutional amendments and a Copperas Cove city election.
Matthew Dutton, voting administrator for Bell County, said that while ballots will vary depending on a person’s voting precinct, they still will be able to vote at any location in the county.
With these county-wide voting locations, Dutton said that “… as far as polling sites go, we don’t go based off of precinct, we go based off of a vote center.”
The main state issue for voters across the state is the proposed constitutional amendments, which have topics covering a range of issues from charitable raffles at rodeos to visitation rights for care givers.
In addition to the state elections, voters in the area will have other decisions to make.
These local elections include a liquor election in Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, bond elections for the Temple and Bartlett independent school districts, a board of trustees election for Gatesville ISD and tax ratification elections for both Troy and Nolanville. Several candidates are also running for Cove City Council.
This year’s election is set to take place on Nov. 2, with a two-week early voting period prior to Election Day.
Early voting will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first week, Oct. 18 through Oct. 22, with voting on the second week being from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. The county also will offer early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23, and from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
The county will have six early voting locations.
These locations include the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; the Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado; and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
County Judge David Blackburn said ballots by mail should go to the Bell County Elections Administration Office, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, and be received by 4:45 p.m. Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.