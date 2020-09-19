Bell County residents had a chance to register to vote Saturday for the upcoming election at seven drive-thru locations including two in Harker Heights and two in Killeen. Along with volunteers, workers for the 2020 census were also in attendance.
Among the locations in Harker Heights were Kern Park and Purser Park, and the Killeen locations were held at Dollar Tree Plaza on Schlueter Loop and at Lions Club Park.
“We came out to reach out to the people who have yet to make their mind up on whether or not they wanted to register to vote,” said voter registration volunteer Marilyn Grabel, “We wanted to reach the people that may have been in the dark who are not sure about what is going on because some people are trying to avoid the news and the election.”
Grabel said the importance of voting in the Killeen community is important as the area is a mix of different people with different backgrounds.
“For a long time we haven’t had people who have wanted to help make decisions for the area,” she said. “This is a great area to live in and retire because all of the perks of it. In order for that to be governed the right way we need people to help vote and make the decisions and not just let what has happened in the past be the standard. It’s is important to make those decisions for the younger generations.”
Mariah Byrd, Copperas Cove resident said registering to vote means that you feel important to the community.
“When you register to vote, it doesn’t feel like you are just living here,” she said. “You aren’t just working every day, you are not struggling every day. You can put yourself out there for someone to see you, I registered to have my voice heard,”
“I've been registered to vote since I turned 18 and now I am 23,” said Deja Warren, a Fort Hood resident. “I voted in the last election. It makes me feel empowered to at least be able to put my opinion out there.”
Warren said that even if someone feels that their vote does not matter, they should still register to have their opinion out there,
“Your vote might be the one that determines another outcome,” she said, “The last four years were rough and I think its important especially for the younger generations to register to get their opinions out there because this is our future. We need to be the ones that need to be giving our opinions on our future.”
