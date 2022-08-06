A voter registration drive will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday at clubhouse of the Hyde Estates Apartments, 4600 Cunningham Road in Killeen.
Bell County Deputy Registrar Kathy Bradley will be on hand to sign up residents to vote and answer questions about the process.
