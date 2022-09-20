There’s still time to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election.
Bell County residents have been invited to a registration event at the Lion’s Club Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, and is open to “everyone, not just senior citizens,” Kathy Bradley, the event’s host, said on Tuesday.
