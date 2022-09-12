Election 2022 Logo

With elections on the horizon, voters may take advantage of two voter registration events organized for Saturday in Killeen. A Voter Block Party and Voter Palooza each begin at 10 a.m. and will feature election information and deputy registrars on hand for questions about the registration process.

The NAACP Voter Block Party will be held at VFW Post No. 9191, 3307 Zephyr Road, until 1 p.m. Organizers plan several giveaways including T-shirts, free food and information. Guests will be able to register to vote, update a voter record, check voter status, request to vote-by-mail and receive answers to questions regarding the election process. Additional information is available on Facebook at NAACP Killeen branch #6189 or by e-mail to naacpkilleentx@yahoo.com or by calling 254-338-1562.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.