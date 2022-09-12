With elections on the horizon, voters may take advantage of two voter registration events organized for Saturday in Killeen. A Voter Block Party and Voter Palooza each begin at 10 a.m. and will feature election information and deputy registrars on hand for questions about the registration process.
The NAACP Voter Block Party will be held at VFW Post No. 9191, 3307 Zephyr Road, until 1 p.m. Organizers plan several giveaways including T-shirts, free food and information. Guests will be able to register to vote, update a voter record, check voter status, request to vote-by-mail and receive answers to questions regarding the election process. Additional information is available on Facebook at NAACP Killeen branch #6189 or by e-mail to naacpkilleentx@yahoo.com or by calling 254-338-1562.
Voter Palooza is an annual event sponsored by the Bell County Democratic Party that includes voter registration at various locations until 2 p.m. Interested individuals may register to vote multiple Voter Palooza locations in Killeen: Dollar General, 3108 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; or Mak Mama’s Coney Cafe, 103 W. Rancier Ave.; or Splawn Ranch Travel Center, 100-298 Splawn Ranch Drive. Volunteer deputy registrars will be on hand at each location to help with questions.
Later that day, organizers plan a celebration at the new Bell County Democratic Headquarters at 500 N. 10th St. in Killeen from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Palooza will include games and there will be food on hand.
“Voter Palooza is an event meant to give constituents the opportunity to register to vote with more convenience by having multiple locations around Bell County,” Lynda Nash, Bell County Democratic chairwoman, said in her announcement regarding the celebration. “With VDRs and volunteers, Democrat and Republican, the goal is to encourage voter turnout.
Midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24 and ends on Nov. 4. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 28 (requests must be received, not postmarked by this date).
Organizers have said that with low voter turnout in Bell County, especially among young people, the voter registration events have been instrumental to addressing the need for information and a convenient way to register to vote.
