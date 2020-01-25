An upcoming free event will give prospective voters a chance to hear from Bell County’s political candidates.
The League of United Latin American Citizens-Herencia Council No. 4297 and the Stars and Stripes Exchange Club will host the forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Killeen Community Center.
Invitations have been given to every Bell County candidate for this year’s elections, said AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia, district director of Central Texas LULAC District 17.
So far, three candidates have confirmed they will attend the event at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. They are:
- Julie Oliver, Democrat candidate for U.S. Representative, District 25
- AJ Torres, Republican candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
- Calvin Brown, Democrat candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
One of the Democrat candidates for U.S. Representative, District 31, Christine Eady Mann, will not be present but will have a representative read a statement, Carrillo-Tapia said.
The forum will be conducted in a Q&A format, moderated by the two organizations.
All candidates will be given an opportunity to respond to questions that are posed.
LULAC-Herencia Council No. 4297 and Stars and Stripes Exchange Club are nonprofit organizations that promote voter registration and voter turnout.
