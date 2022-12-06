HARKER HEIGHTS — About half of the signatures required to place a referendum on the May ballot in Harker Heights to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana have been gathered, activists said during a news conference interrupted by opponents of the controversial law on Tuesday.
“The voters voted on this in November overwhelmingly in Harker Heights and in Killeen,” Louie Minor said. “The voice of the voters — the will of the voters — will not be silenced. We’re out here getting signatures. We got it on the ballot once. We’ll get it on the ballot again. I’m not worried about that.”
Working with Ground Game Texas, Minor helped organize ballot initiatives in Harker Heights in Killeen to decriminalize possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana. Those initiatives became what is known as “Proposition A” in both cities. Minor is also the Precinct 4 Bell County commissioner-elect.
‘This is about democracy’
“I want to thank the 5,200 voters of Harker Heights who overwhelmingly passed Proposition A to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses,” Julie Oliver said. “I want to be clear: Four weeks ago, this was about passing an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession. Today, this is about democracy.”
Oliver is co-founder and executive director of Ground Game Texas, a grassroots political organization in Austin that’s also successfully decriminalized marijuana in that city, Denton, San Marcos, Killeen and Elgin.
But in Harker Heights, Proposition A was repealed on Nov. 22, prompting Ground Game to call for a referendum to force the measure back on the ballot in May. It is the only city, so far, to choose repeal over amendments or adoption.
‘Undid the vote’
“Anti-democratic forces in the city, including four city council members, undid the vote of 64% of Harker Heights voters,” Oliver said. “Despite what the Harker Heights city attorney says, this city does have law enforcement discretion and can consider the risks of false arrests and Fourth Amendment violations when prioritizing where to direct your tax dollar resources.”
Approved by voters on Nov. 8, Proposition A prohibits Harker Heights police officers from using the smell of marijuana for probable cause to conduct searches and seizures, using city funds to conduct “THC concentration testing” and issuing citations for possession in lieu of making arrests.
The referendum would essentially be a rebuke of council members’ decision and allow voters to decide for a second time whether Proposition A should become law.
“Despite the fact that nearly two-thirds of Harker Heights voters passed Proposition A, Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino, Sam Halabi and Jennifer McCann — four council members — took away our vote two weeks ago,” said Oliver, an Austin resident.
Canterino attended the news conference, shouting, “That’s me!” when Oliver identified him. Others — about 10 — joined him in interrupting the Ground Game event, including Howard Arey, a Heights businessman who referenced Proposition A proponents who do not live in Harker Heights as “carpetbaggers.”
‘Minority will’
“They inserted their minority will over the majority who voted in a lawfully conducted election,” Oliver said. “The will of the majority of Harker Heights voters was silenced by the City Council, and that’s not democratic.”
Chris Bray, defeated by Minor in November in the Precinct 4 commissioner’s race, was at the news conference, repeatedly yelling, “It’s against state law!” and “You can’t override state law. It’s illegal.”
An unidentified man screamed, “Can we decriminalize murder?”
Oliver responded.
“As far as I can tell, none of these people have been in a court of competent jurisdiction and have had this particular thing ruled upon,” she said. “They can have all the opinions that they want all day long. But the reality is this is an ordinance that was lawfully enacted by the voters of Harker Heights, and it was silenced by a minority — a very, very vocal minority — but a minority.”
According to the Texas Municipal League, a referendum gives “the power of (residents) to require a city council to reconsider an adopted ordinance and, if the council fails to repeal the ordinance, the power to approve or reject it as a city election.”
On Saturday, Ground Game hosted an event at Carl Levin Park to gather signatures for the referendum. If it’s successful, it will be placed on the May 6 ballot — when municipal elections are scheduled. In Harker Heights, Mayor Spencer Smith’s second term is set to expire in May, as is Lynda Nash’s.
City charter
Under the Harker Heights City Charter, residents may “approve or reject at the polls” any ordinance adopted by the City Council “or submitted by the council to a vote of the electors, such power being known as the referendum.”
That “power” does not include bond propositions.
“Ordinances submitted to the council by initiative petition and passed by the council without change shall be subject to the referendum in the same manner as other ordinances,” according to the city charter. “Within (20) calendar days after the enactment by the council of any ordinance which is subject to a referendum, a petition signed by qualified electors of the city equal in number to at least (25%) of the number of votes cast at the last preceding regular municipal election may be filed with the city clerk requesting that any such ordinance be either repealed or submitted to a vote of the electors.”
Twenty-five percent of the electorate (1,360 voters) in the May 2021 municipal election is 340. That has been confirmed by Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark. No races were contested in the May 2022 municipal election, and Nov. 8 was a special election for Harker Heights voters.
‘Contrary to state law’
In an open letter to residents distributed following the news conference on Tuesday, Heights City Manager David Mitchell defended the City Council’s decision.
“The initiative ordinance was contrary to state law,” he said. “The City Council had no choice but to repeal it. The Bell County District Attorney and County Attorney both reached the same conclusions as the Harker Heights City Council that the initiative ordinance was contrary to State law. Even if the initiative ordinance had not been repealed, marijuana laws would certainly be fully enforced within the city limits of Harker Heights by county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.”
The Harker Heights City Council canvassed election results on Nov. 15, making Proposition A law for a week. On Nov. 8, 5,208 residents (64%) cast their ballots in Heights for Proposition A. At 35.9%, 2,927 voted against it.
The City Council may amend, repeal or leave as-is any initiative ordinance submitted by voters — as it did with Proposition A.
“So we want to stop the effects of their vote, and we’re doing it with a referendum,” Oliver said. “We need 350 signatures of Harker Heights voters. Don’t let this authoritarian, anti-democratic action by four City Council members take away your voice and your vote.”
Oliver said the deadline to submit the required number of signatures is Dec. 12.
(1) comment
The voters were not silenced. The votes were counted. But the initiative was illegal. So the council was forced to follow the law.
This initiative is not about decriminalizing marijuana use. This initiative criminalizes lawful police work. Ground Game Texas lied.
This initiative has zero effect on folks with legitimate medical marijuana prescriptions.
Ground Game Texas lied to the voters. This initiative was about turning out the vote and trying to create a case to challenge existing Texas law.
The referendum isn't about overturning council action. It's about securing the a court case.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.