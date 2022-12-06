HARKER HEIGHTS — About half of the signatures required to place a referendum on the May ballot in Harker Heights to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana have been gathered, activists said during a news conference interrupted by opponents of the controversial law on Tuesday.

“The voters voted on this in November overwhelmingly in Harker Heights and in Killeen,” Louie Minor said. “The voice of the voters — the will of the voters — will not be silenced. We’re out here getting signatures. We got it on the ballot once. We’ll get it on the ballot again. I’m not worried about that.”

(1) comment

MAJAG89

The voters were not silenced. The votes were counted. But the initiative was illegal. So the council was forced to follow the law.

This initiative is not about decriminalizing marijuana use. This initiative criminalizes lawful police work. Ground Game Texas lied.

This initiative has zero effect on folks with legitimate medical marijuana prescriptions.

Ground Game Texas lied to the voters. This initiative was about turning out the vote and trying to create a case to challenge existing Texas law.

The referendum isn't about overturning council action. It's about securing the a court case.

