Killeen residents completed their civic duty amidst gloomy skies and windy weather as early voting kicked off Monday.
On the ballot are the positions of mayor, council member at-large, and several Killeen Independent School District positions including Place 1, Place 2 and Place 3, as well as 13 city charter amendments.
Tucker Holland, a Killeen resident, said that he voted because he felt the city was moving in the wrong direction. The big issues for Holland are crime, infrastructure and relationships.
“I’m worried about the Killeen’s relationship with its community, with Fort Hood,” he said.
Holland also said that Stagecoach Road is another concern of his.
“I live off Stagecoach and it’s a mess,” he said. “I’m hoping that the people I voted for will get it done.”
Holland said he voted for Jose Segarra, Debbie Nash-King and Mellisa Brown.
Early voting is open until Friday, and from May 2 to May 3. Residents may vote at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
The Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive.
The Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive.
The Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
On the ballot
Election Day is May 7, when voters will decide the mayoral race, three at-large Killeen City Council seats as well as 13 proposed charter amendments.
Running for mayor are incumbent Debbie Nash-King and challengers Patsy Bracey, James Everard and Holly Teel.
Running for city council seats are all three incumbents: Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams. Challenging the incumbents are Ramon Alvarez, Leo Gukeisen and Jose Segarra, the former mayor.
On the Killeen ISD ballot are Place 1, 2 and 3.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, and Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, are running for the Place 1 seat, currently held by Shelley Wells, who is not seeking reelection.
Incumbent Susan Jones filed to run for her Place 2 seat again. She is challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, is facing off against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen, for Place 3, which is currently held by Corbett Lawler, who is not seeking reelection.
