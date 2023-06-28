The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen made way for over 200 to pay attend the “unaccompanied burial” of U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class James Earl Pickens Wednesday.
In the crowd were members from dozens of motorcycle clubs and veterans service organizations, many private citizens, fellow veterans, representatives from the Veterans Administration and members of the Texas Veterans Land Board who came to pay their respects for the former soldier.
“Because Pickens is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial, members of the Central Texas community are encouraged to attend,” according to the announcement from the Veterans Land Board. Lt. Col. John Kelley is retired from the U.S. Army and coordinates these important services for veterans and works with the local communities and fellow veterans service organizations to ensure that no veteran is ever left behind.
Pickens was born July 27, 1960, and served from Aug. 14, 1978, to Aug. 10, 1981. According to his service record, he received the Marksmanship Badge and Sharpshooter Badge during his enlistment.
A few special guests who attended the services knew Pickens. His former roommates, Douglas Stewart and Donny Owens, came with a group from Waco, where Pickens had been living for the past several years.
Nola Saldana, who works at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Waco, knew and often visited with Pickens and other vets in Waco.
“James Earl Pickens will be missed,” Saldana said. She spoke of meeting with him at the local local Veterans One-Stop several times a week.
“I’d come by the One-Stop, where he would gather with friends for conversation,” Saldana said. She recalled several memories of the veteran and his companions. Saldana said she was sad when she heard the news that Pickens had no family to speak of.
“I am overwhelmed by the support in this community for a man who didn’t even live here,” Saldana said later. “The fact that so many veterans are here, so many comrades, is such a blessing.”
Taps were played as the service started and the service ended with a moving rendition of “I Can Only Imagine,” by Mercy Me.
Following the ceremony, Sandana thanked many for their support of her friend.
“James would have loved this,” Saldana said.
