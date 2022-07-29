The popular drugstore chain Walgreens is currently under fire after its response to multiple claims of employees refusing to refill birth control or sell contraceptives like the morning after pill and condoms.
The local Walgreens locations in Killeen, 1000 E. Central Texas Expressway, and Harker Heights, 400 E. FM 2410, both have these items in stock and are still for sale, as of Friday.
A manager with Walgreens in Killeen said they have not received any complaints from customers about difficulty buying brith control or contraceptives. Managers from the Harker Heights location were unavailable for comment.
The controversy started after a TikTok user, 20-year-old Abigail Martin, posted her experience with a Walgreens pharmacist in Alabama who refused to refill her birth control prescription despite having four refills left on the prescription.
As the TikTok started to go viral, more and more customers shared their difficulties buying items such as condoms, pregnancy tests and the morning after pill. Since then, the trend #boycottwalgreens has started trending on many social media platforms.
These developments arose following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with many states facing a rollback of reproductive rights and the institution of abortion bans.
Following the viral video, the national chain responded to questions about company policy in a tweet saying “Our policy allows pharmacists to step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection. At the same time, they are also required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager on duty to meet the patient’s needs in a timely manner.”
This is not the first time the company has been in trouble with the public this year.
In February, the trend #boycottwalgreens was trending after Walgreens was criticized for allegedly making donations in November 2021 to Republican lawmakers who rejected the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win.
