The popular drugstore chain Walgreens is currently under fire after its response to multiple claims of employees refusing to refill birth control or sell contraceptives like the morning after pill and condoms.

The local Walgreens locations in Killeen, 1000 E. Central Texas Expressway, and Harker Heights, 400 E. FM 2410, both have these items in stock and are still for sale, as of Friday.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.