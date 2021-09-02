All area residents wanting to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation can do so by participating in a walk in October.
The More Than Pink Walk will be held in-person at The Long Center for Performing Arts in Austin on Oct. 24, but it can also be completed virtually at each participant’s own pace and own neighborhood.
This year’s walk will incorporate a mobile app that allows participants to track fundraising goals, steps and challenges, the foundation said in a news release Thursday.
To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/3l5KJgT.
“The local event will feature a new audio experience and community scavenger hunt during the walk to help bring the community of hope and compassion together in a new way while participants raise funds to save lives from breast cancer,” the release said.
All funds raised will go to support the Susan G. Komen foundation and its research, patient care and public policy action efforts, the release said.
For those interested in participating in the walk in-person, the walk village will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 24 at 701 W. Riverside Drive in Austin. The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.
