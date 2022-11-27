Take a step back in time and join members of the First United Methodist Church of Killeen at this year’s Christmas celebration to be held this Saturday and Sunday in Frisch Park just north of the church.
Organizers have set up a variety of original displays which depict life in Jesus; time.
Families are welcome to visit the panorama from 4 to 6 p.m. each night. The celebration is open to the public and everyone is welcome to bring a friend and enjoy this unique experience.
There will be a living nativity with activities, a variety of story stations, live animals and, of course, food and beverages.
This annual celebration is a walk-through event designed to tell the Christmas story and a little about the city of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth. Additional information is available at https://fb.me/e/2sWtKsgZ8.
