FUMC Bethlehem Village1.jpg

Villagers worship at the birth of Jesus during the First United Methodist Church Killeen’s re-enactment, A Walk Through Bethlehem, 2015 File photo

Take a step back in time and join members of the First United Methodist Church of Killeen at this year’s Christmas celebration to be held this Saturday and Sunday in Frisch Park just north of the church.

Organizers have set up a variety of original displays which depict life in Jesus; time.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.