As the coronavirus continues to spread exponentially across countries overseas, the first death in the U.S. occurred Saturday in Washington state. With everyone concerned about the virus and many details still unknown, the Walk with a Doc event hosted by AdventHealth at the Central Texas College gym spent this month's session focused on informing the public of what is known about the virus.
"With the way the virus is spreading, health care professionals should now be advising people on how to prepare," Dr. Stephen Ralph said. Ralph had originally planned to spend the morning talking about the various necessary proteins the body needs to stay healthy, but after researching more and more about the coronavirus, he decided to switch topics to help share vital information.
One of the most important facts is also one of the most troubling: Medical researchers are still unclear on how exactly the virus is spreading. According to Associated Press reports, scientists do know that the virus can spread from person to person and from animal to person, but they are unable to locate the source of every case. The man who died in Washington is believed to have contracted the virus from another person, but the exact origin is unknown, as the man reportedly had no contact with anyone who had traveled to coronavirus hot spots.
Ralph said he wanted to make the Killeen community aware of the danger of the virus as well as various safety precautions due to the city's proximity to Fort Hood.
"This is the biggest Army post in the country; we are not off the grid by any stretch of the imagination," Ralph said. "The Killeen population does a lot of traveling, so I do consider this a high risk area."
While Central Texas has had no reported coronavirus cases, Ralph cautioned Walk attendees to take precautionary measures, and not to treat it as though the virus would never arrive in Central Texas.
Many of the safety measures Ralph suggested are common sense tips, such as avoiding touching your eyes, nose and/or mouth with unwashed hands. He also suggested cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces on a daily basis, as the coronavirus can live on some materials for more than two hours.
Ralph also cautioned residents from just assuming they have the flu is they begin exhibiting symptoms. While the coronavirus does present many symptoms similar to the flu, it mostly remains in the chest area, while the flu concentrates in the respiratory system.
Current reports show more than 87,000 coronavirus victims globally with nearly 3,000 dead. The coronavirus has an estimated mortality rate between 2 and 3%, while the flu has a mortality rate of just 0.1%.
Walk with a Doc takes place on the first Sunday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Central Texas College gym.
