Monday kicked off the first day of ‘Walkshops’ in Killeen, which drew a crowd of residents and business owners in the city’s downtown area.
The first Walkshop started off at the intersection of Avenue D and Gray Street at 11 a.m. Monday and wrapped up around 1.
City officials from Killeen’s Planning and Zoning board, public works and engineering consultants from the Dallas-based firm Verdunity led a crowd of about 15-20 people through parts of downtown. They discussed a vision that consisted of pedestrializing the walkways, usage of vacant space and how the city can increase foot traffic.
Founder and CEO of Verdunity Kevin Shepherd pointed out several areas in the city’s rather vacant downtown and made suggestions as to how the space could be managed and improved.
One hot topic was street size and slowing down traffic in order to make the sidewalks more pedestrian friendly. Shepherd suggested bringing out the curbs in order to narrow down the roadways and slow down traffic. He said the space right now was “95% street” rather than sidewalk.
Next, attention shifted toward an area of privately owned green space at the intersection bearing a tapestry that paid homage to Fort Hood. Shepherd and his team made suggestions as to how the city could utilize the space, from playgrounds to a band space, which one long-time resident and business owner said used to be a common occurrence downtown.
The walk continued past vacant store fronts, which once were the homes of coffee shops, furniture stores and other privately owned businesses. Other business owners discussed ways others could invest in those spaces. Shepherd emphasized how that duty lies within the residents of the city.
“You can’t expect someone else to invest in your downtown if the people there aren’t already taking care of it,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said for now, small, incremental changes can be made so that the city can achieve them. Then, larger goals can be put in place so that the city can work off of their smaller successes.
“Downtown has got to come back,” he said. “ But everyone needs to understand why taking care of their downtown is important.”
He also pointed out that Killeen is progressing southward, and the downtown area is losing foot traffic in the process, which is crucial to keeping commercial space alive.
“A lot of momentum is going south and diluting the area. It’s taking away from the commercial area. You need people to have businesses,” he said.
More Walkshops are scheduled for this week. The schedule is as follows:
Yowell Ranch, Greyfriar Drive at Shimla Drive, 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday
Jasper Heights, Donnie Avenue at Mockingbird Lane, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday
Alamocitos, Alamocitos Creek Drive at Bunny Trail, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
North Killeen, Whitlow Drive at Williamson Drive, 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday
Thunder Creek, Thunder Creek Drive at Waterfall Drive, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
Those who can’t make it to the events can leave feedback online.
To access all of the online feedback and education modules, go to the comprehensive plan website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
Residents and stakeholders may submit feedback by phone to 254-501-6650 or email to comprehensiveplan@killeentexas.gov.
