After weeks of packed schedules, Killeen’s City Council is set for a shorter agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Aside from a previously discussed consent agenda, which includes several purchase authorizations amounting to $96,000 in services, the City council will also complete their discussion of two rezoning requests, discuss a 2014 economic development agreement with the Walmart located at 3404 W. Stan Schleuter Loop and conduct an annual evaluation of City Manager Kent Cagle.
If last week’s meetings are anything to go by, then the first rezoning request, which would transform a yet undeveloped plot of land in Killeen’s Marlboro Heights development into a duplex, will not pass. Last week, council members drew attention to the historic nature of the neighborhood after the request drew a strong outcry from residents.
Additionally, a rezoning request on behalf of Young Ko would transform a plot of land located at 4000 W. Stan Schleuter Loop into a Boat or RV storage facility. Last week, council members drew comparisons to a failed request to establish a commercial parking lot, and cited proximity to residential areas before voicing disapproval.
The City Council will officially vote on both development requests Tuesday.
A 2014 agreement with Walmart saw Killeen pay for a new sewer line, traffic signal and accept a 1% tax rebate for up to $250,000 a year for no more than eight years in order to attract the retail giant to 3404 W. Stan Schleuter Loop.
It is unclear at this time whether the superstore will seek a similar agreement or if the city will attempt to reopen negotiations.
Finally, the City Council is expected to conduct a public evaluation of City Manager Kent Cagle as part of transparency clauses that are built into the city Charter.
Town Hall
The city is also encouraging residents to attend a town hall at 6 p.m. tonight in City Hall. The town hall will offer an open dialogue to discuss current proposals to the city charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.