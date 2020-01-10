Walmart

Walmart is offering a wellness day on Saturday. 

 Walmart

A retail store is helping its customers to live healthy in 2020 by offering free wellness services and resources countywide.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, all Walmart stores in Bell County, including Killeen, will offer discounted flu shots along with free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals. There will also be giveaways, according to the company.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Tags

Locations

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.