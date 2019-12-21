WEATHER Graphic

Central Texans dreaming of a white Christmas will likely have to wait another year or keep dreaming. Temperatures for Christmas Day are expected to be in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Before the mostly sunny skies, however, Killeen area residents can look for patchy fog again Sunday morning.

