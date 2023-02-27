Sun and showers are in the forecast this week, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth on Sunday.
“Nice weather to start out the week; however, windy conditions should move in Thursday afternoon,” Meteorologist Allison Prater said.
Following showers and gusty winds overnight Sunday, Monday should be sunny with a high near 79. The clouds are expected to clear out early as winds will be from the west northwest at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph in some areas. Lows overnight should drop to near 49 with calmer winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with the high temperature expected to be near 85. West winds will continue at 5-10 mph becoming southerly in the afternoon and could gust as high as 20 mph. Clouds move in Tuesday evening with lows dropping only to around 62. South winds continue at 10-15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph at times.
Prater said that these hot days are generally 8-10 degrees warmer than the norms for this time of year, but conditions can change suddenly.
Wednesday a slight chance of rain at 20% for some areas, Thunderstorms are possible under mostly cloudy conditions and heated ground temperatures. Look for a high near 80 with south winds around 10 mph.
The chance of showers will continue after midnight with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 59. Winds will become east at 10-15 mph becoming southwest after midnight, gusting as high as 20 mph at times.
A chance of showers will continue Thursday under partly sunny skies and a high near 79.
“There is a chance for a wind advisory from NWS Thursday, because of locally gusty winds coming in from aloft,” Prater said.
Breezy conditions with a south southwest wind at 10-15 mph becoming west at 20-25 in the afternoon. Afternoon gusts could reach as high as 35 mph. There is a 20% chance of showers before midnight as temperatures drop to a low around 38 as breezy conditions continue.
Friday temperatures will be more seasonal with a high near 60 under sunny skies. It will be mostly clear overnight with a low dropping to around 38.
Saturday should be sunny with a high temperature near 67.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
