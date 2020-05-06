The Killeen area will experience warm days followed by cool nights for the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service. This is due by an early morning cold front that made its way on Tuesday. Rain hit the area but the levels were not enough to register, according to the weather service’s website.
NWS meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said the lows this week will be a “bit cooler than normal.” Typically, it would be in the low 70s this time of year, according to NWS.
Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 83. Tonight, the city may experience clear skies with a low around 58.
Sunny skies will follow on Thursday with a high near 86 but might be a windy one with winds gusting as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 69. The next rain chance will be Friday at 20% before 1 p.m. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 with a low around 54.
Huckaby said Friday’s conditions will be similar to Tuesday’s, with scattered showers in the early morning hours.
The weekend is expected to be a nice one with partly sunny skies on Saturday with a high near 73 and with a low around 51.
Mother’s Day is expected to be sunny, with a high near 79 and a low around 56.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 83.
