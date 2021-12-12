As Central Texas continues to toy with the idea of Winter, Killeen residents can expect to see an ever-widening pendulation in temperature.
Area highs are expected reach the upper 70s and into the low 80s by Friday as the area swings back from a cold front that left parts of Killeen as low as 26 degrees, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Madison Gordon.
Starting Tuesday, Killeen can expect highs around the mid 70s and lows around 65.
This trend is projected to continue until Friday night, when a cold front is expected to blow in, dropping the temperatures as low as 44 Friday night and offering up a sizable 60% chance to shower.
Freezing rain showers may continue throughout the weekend as temperatures plummet back down to highs of 52 and lows near freezing.
Additionally, Gordon explained that the region can expect mild humidity as the week nears its end, leaving some in a state of discomfort. For farmers and gardeners, the humidity may adversely affect their winter crop.
Wednesday is projected to be the worst day to be outside by far, as winds that gust as high as 30 mph may drive temperatures even lower. Gordon did not believe the area to be in danger of tornados, as the NWS did not predict any convections approaching the area.
Finally, with the exception of Tuesday, which the National Weather Service projects to be sunny, every day next week will be mostly cloudy, making for a very gloomy work week.
However, with the holiday season nearly upon us, Gordon assured flyers by saying that “most of the South should be good.”
jdowling@kdhnews | 254-501-7552
