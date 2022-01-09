Killeen residents can expect warmer weather after last week’s cold front thanks to some southern winds, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.
“When we start to getting those southern winds and moisture, the temperature starts to rise,” Sanchez said.
Starting Tuesday, Killeen may see highs in the mid to upper 50s along with a ten to 15% chance of light showers.
Barring an unexpected storm, however, Central Texas is well behind schedule.
“Half of bell County is on severe drought alert ... most of North and Central Texas is on moderate or severe drought,” Sanchez said. “Hopefully we’ll get a little rain.”
Temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning are expected to stay low at around 36 and 34 degrees respectively. However, with mostly sunny skies, residents should be able to shake off morning cold a little faster.
High cloud coverage is expected Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies, but weather should clear by Wednesday afternoon.
Another cold front is expected to roll through the region on Friday, driving temperatures down to the low 30s again Saturday night into Friday morning.
According to Sanchez, the front is expected to be “breezy and chilly,” though wind mileage is not known at this time.
Winds this week should stay relatively calm,with Monday experiencing the highest speeds of around 20. For most of this week, wind speeds should stay within five to ten miles per hour.
