Though most of Bell County has been in a state of drought for the past few weeks, Killeen residents can expect mild showers of rain over the coming week. The National Weather Service reported on Jan. 9 that Killeen has not had a significant rainfall since November.
“Half of bell County is on severe drought alert ... most of North and Central Texas is on moderate or severe drought,” Patricia Sanchez said on Jan. 9.
However, starting tonight, rain showers have a 30% chance of passing through the area, which will increase to a 60% chance by Monday.
Additionally, residents should see some mild relief from the freezing temperatures which rolled through the area last week. The lowest temperature currently forecast is expected to be 32 degrees on Thursday night after a cold front rolls through Wednesday.
However, temperatures should remain roughly in the mid to high 50s Monday and Tuesday, though that number will dip to a high near 48 on Wednesday.
After Wednesday, temperatures should rise again to the mid to high 50s until the weekend, where highs may reach the low to mid 60s.
Cloud cover will be spotty, with days alternating between “mostly cloudy” and “mostly sunny” throughout the week.
