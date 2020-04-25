After a record-setting day in which temperatures reached 97 degrees in Killeen Friday, things cooled off a little bit Saturday morning, and the temperature should gradually rise throughout the week.
Temperatures are not projected to reach the upper-90s again this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast, but temperatures could top out in the low-90s.
High temperatures should reach around 78 degrees today with sunny skies and breezy wind.
Temperatures for much of the week should top out in the mid-80s.
Clouds could begin to move into the area again on Monday, culminating in a slight 30% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night.
After the potential Tuesday storms, clouds look to dissipate, according to the NWS forecast.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Thursday are:
- Today: High 78, Low 54 - Sunny
- Sunday: High 83, Low 59 - Sunny
- Monday: High 87, Low 69 - Partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 92, Low 68 - Partly sunny, then 30% chance of thunderstorms late
- Wednesday: High 86, Low 61 - Mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 87, Low 66 - Mostly sunny
