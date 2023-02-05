Warm weather will return once again to the area with a high temperature of 76 expected on Monday in Killeen.
Overnight clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies during the day due to gusty winds from the south. Monday night, the low is forecast around 58 with south winds continuing.
“Tuesday a cold front will push through bringing rain showers to your area,” Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said Sunday.
“But no worries, it won’t be anywhere near the freezing rain from last week.”
The Tuesday forecast has an 80% chance of precipitation with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. The high is expected to be near 64 with winds turning from the south to the northwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night the chance for precipitation drops to 50% under cloudy skies and a low around 43. Gusty winds will continue from the north at 15-20 mph overnight and the possibility of some scattered showers will continue.
Rain remains in the forecast with a 40% chance of showers Wednesday before noon. Skies will clear and become mostly sunny with a high near 60 and northwest winds at 15-20 mph. Wednesday night the low should be near 42 as winds turn around and become southwest.
Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high near 64 and southwest winds calm at 10-15 mph. Overnight, skies should remain clear with a low around 37. Gusty winds will return from the north northwest bring cooler daytime temperatures for Friday.
Sunny skies are in the forecast Friday with a high near 54. The low Friday night will be near freezing again at 33 before sunrise. Saturday should be more of the same. Sunny skies will prevail with a high near 55. Overnight lows will be around 37 under clear skies.
Sunday should be partly sunny with a high near 63.
