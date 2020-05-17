After an overnight storm that provided a light display over the Central Texas skies from Friday into Saturday, clouds look to break up, providing mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures all week.
The current Killeen-area forecast from the National Weather Service shows no rain through Friday.
High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper-80s and low-90s, according to the NWS.
Overnight low temperatures are also expected to remain steady in the mid-60s.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions for the next week are:
- Today: High 87, Low 65 - Partly sunny and mostly clear
- Monday: High 88, Low 65 - Sunny
- Tuesday: High 90, Low 66 - Sunny
- Wednesday: High 90, Low 67 - Sunny
- Thursday: High 91, Low 69 - Mostly sunny
- Friday: High 91, Low 70 - Mostly sunny
The Killeen area saw around 0.77 inches of rain prior to 8 a.m. Saturday, according to Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
There were no reports of wind damage or hail in the Killeen area overnight Friday as some severe storms moved through the area, Godwin said.
The storms did knock out power to more than 1,000 residents, according to Karl Green, area manager for Oncor. The peak of the outages was around 3 to 4 a.m. Saturday, Green said.
At its peak, around 1,500 customers were without power between Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights.
Tree limbs on power lines were the main contributing factor to the outages, Green said.
The early-year rains have helped Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties escape drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor, which last updated at 8 a.m. Tuesday, shows all three counties under normal conditions.
As of Saturday, both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are slightly above normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The current elevation of Belton Lake is 0.44 feet above normal, according to the Corps’ website for the lake.
The current elevation of Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 0.94 feet above normal, according to data from the Corps.
