Not many clouds, nor any rain, are expected in the Killeen area this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Every day in the most recent forecast, as of 4:58 p.m. Saturday, the sky conditions through Wednesday are sunny. Residents can expect highs in the mid-90s to accompany the sunny skies.
Today’s temperature could reach around 94 degrees, and it is expected to gradually increase as the week progresses.
Projected high and low temperatures through Wednesday, according to the NWS, are:
- Today: High 94, Low 70
- Monday: High 94, Low 71
- Tuesday: High 95, Low 70
- Wednesday: High 96, Low 71
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.