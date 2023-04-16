WEATHER Graphic

This week’s forecast should include mild to moderate temperatures with some rain chances in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The area is settling into a springtime weather pattern with warm temperatures in near 80 for the week,” Meteorologist Matt Stalley said Sunday. “Breezy conditions will continue, but the chances of severe weather is not likely.”

