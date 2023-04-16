This week’s forecast should include mild to moderate temperatures with some rain chances in the afternoon and evening hours.
“The area is settling into a springtime weather pattern with warm temperatures in near 80 for the week,” Meteorologist Matt Stalley said Sunday. “Breezy conditions will continue, but the chances of severe weather is not likely.”
Monday’s high is expected to be in the upper 70s with south winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Clouds may move in overnight bringing the low to around 57 as winds continue, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Tuesday’s high is expected to be near 79 under partly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. South winds continue to be gusty to 30 mph at times.
The 20% chance of showers continues in the overnight hours with a low around 64 expected. Overnight, south winds may gust to 35 mph.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. South winds continue to be steady at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. The chance of showers and thunderstorms decreases to 30% overnight with a low temperature around 67.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 90. There is a slight chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m. South, southwest winds continue around 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Forecasters predict a 20% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions will be partly cloudy overnight with a low around 61.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 81. Mostly clear skies will prevail into the overnight hours when the low drops to around 51.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.