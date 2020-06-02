The Killeen area should see sustained temperatures in the mid to upper 90s this week, according to the National Weather Service.
David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the NWS in Fort Worth, said residents can expect to see temperatures gradually get warmer every day throughout the week.
With the increasing humidity, Bonnette said heat index values can reach to, or above, 100 degrees.
Actual temperatures could get as high as 97 on Sunday, according to the most recent forecast, published at 7:58 a.m. today.
Temperatures today are expected to be around 87 degrees.
Bonnette said this is one of the first warming trends like this of the year, so residents should stay hydrated, stay in shaded areas when possible and check their vehicles when they leave to make sure they don't leave their pets of children in the vehicle.
Projected temperatures through Sunday are:
- Today: High 87, Low 69
- Wednesday: High 90, Low 71
- Thursday: High 93, Low 72
- Friday: High 95, Low 72
- Saturday: High 96, Low 74
- Sunday: High 97, Low 74
Some rain fell Monday west of Killeen with the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport registering 0.18 inches and an independent gauge near Copperas Cove recording 0.48 inches.
Neither Bell, Coryell or Lampasas counties are in drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's May 26 data.
Both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are above normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is 0.26 feet above normal, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 0.60 feet above normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.