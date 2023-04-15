A forecasted brief cool-down in the Killeen-Fort Hood area is expected to precede more warm weather as the new week begins. More rain is also projected throughout the week.
High temperatures Sunday could dip into the mid-70s after reaching nearly 90 on Saturday. Temperatures could stay in the 70s on Monday before climbing to the upper-80s for much of the week.
Along with the temperature changes, residents can also expect more rain — a welcome sight for those dealing with extreme drought conditions for over a year.
Central Texas is expected to see a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday as well as slight 20% chances on Thursday and into Friday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
After dry La Nina climate conditions gripped Central Texas for much of last year, climatologists are expecting a drastic shift as the summer ends this year.
In the latest weekly El Nino-Southern Oscillation projection from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, rolling three-month quarter (May-June-July, June-July-August, etc.) projections show increasing chances of the El Nino climate, which would bring more much-needed rain and moisture.
Current projections show El Nino conditions to dominate through the end of the year, reaching as high as nearly a 90% chance for the wet climate.
Should the predictions hold true, it could help refill the dwindling reservoirs from which the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 pull to treat for Central Texas: Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which ultimately provides water for South Killeen, was 68.5% full and has steadily decreased since the beginning of last year.
Belton Lake — which ultimately provides water for Belton, Killeen, Harker Heights, WCID-3 in Nolanville, the 439 Water Supply Corporation, Fort Hood and Copperas Cove — is at 63.9% full. Current lake level numbers come from waterdatafortexas.org.
Ricky Garrett, general manager for WCID-1, told the board during a budget workshop on April 5 that if there is not a significant amount of rainfall by the end of April, it may trigger Stage 2 drought contingencies from the Brazos River Authority, which would mean a 10% reduction in water use from water customers.
At the same meeting, he said that too high a percentage of El Nino conditions could mean flooding conditions, so he is keeping a close eye on the climate projections.
