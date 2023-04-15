WEATHER Graphic

A forecasted brief cool-down in the Killeen-Fort Hood area is expected to precede more warm weather as the new week begins. More rain is also projected throughout the week.

High temperatures Sunday could dip into the mid-70s after reaching nearly 90 on Saturday. Temperatures could stay in the 70s on Monday before climbing to the upper-80s for much of the week.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.