Sunlight shone brightly over Killeen and Central Texas Saturday morning and afternoon, a stark contrast to the last few days that saw strong storms and a tornado warning.
The storms came ahead of a cold front that noticeably dropped temperatures on Friday.
Looking ahead, things are expected to warm up above average for this time of year with temperatures forecast to get into the low 80s by Wednesday. Sunny skies should accompany the warm weather prior to Wednesday when rain chances reenter the forecast.
For the latest forecast, rain chances are anywhere from 20% to 50% from Wednesday through Friday.
During Thursday’s rain storm, Central Texas received nearly an inch of rain, but rainfall totals are still well below average since Jan. 1.
Looking further ahead into March, “much cooler weather” is expected after next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
“After a period with an abnormally warm pattern, much below normal temperatures will likely return the second week of March,” the National Weather Service said on its website. “Early vegetation and crop growth may be vulnerable to freezing temperatures for portions of the area.”
