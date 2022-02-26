After enduring its second freeze of the year, the Killeen area should get a little warmer, beginning Sunday. High temperatures could get into the mid-50s and will gradually warm up throughout the week.
To combat the lingering cold temperatures, the city of Killeen is opening the Rosa Hereford Community Center as a warming station this evening from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday. It will do so again from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday. If no one is using the warming center by 11:30 p.m., it will close.
By Friday, high temperatures could top out in the mid-70s, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater.
It is not just high temperatures that are expected to climb. Low temperatures are expected to get higher as well. Low temperatures could be in the upper 20s this evening but gradually warm up into the low to mid-50s by the end of the week.
As of the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, no rain is projected for the duration of the week. Sky conditions for this week are expected to be sunny or mostly sunny for much of the week.
Drought conditions
Though the Killeen area has not received a tremendous amount of rain lately, what has fallen has helped the drought conditions.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released its latest map on Thursday, all of Coryell and Lampasas counties are under severe drought conditions, a stark improvement from a few weeks ago when they were under extreme drought conditions.
In Bell County, conditions improve across the county heading east, with the easternmost part of the county not experiencing any drought conditions.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, drought conditions are either likely to develop or expected to persist in Texas through the month of May.
For more information from the Climate Prediction Center, go to https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/.
